Bhavana Rao To Return To The Big Screen With This Film

Popular Kannada actress Bhavana Rao is all geared up to make her presence felt again in the Sandalwood industry. The star will be seen on-screen in director Ramenahalli Jagannath’s Hondisi Bareyari. The directorial debut film, which has been in the offing for quite some time, is set to release in theatres on November 18, 2022.

On September 22, the makers locked the film’s release date and along with it also unveiled a special poster via Twitter.

Advertisement

The star-studded film is set against a college backdrop. The characters will be encountering essential life lessons like adulthood, life, and loss.

The much-awaited film in addition to the Galipata actress ensembles a variety of young actors such as Naveen Shankar (Gultoo), Praveen Tej (Mundina Nildana), AishaniShetty (Nam Gani B. Com Pass), Archana Kottige (Aranyakanda), Sri Mahadev (Gajanana and Gang), Archana Jois (KGF 2), and Samyukta Hornad.

Jagannath, who has previously worked as an associate director on films like Devru and Adi Lakshmi Purana, had the whole team begin production of the film back in 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the shoot.

Top showsha video

It is known that the director has taken inspiration from his own life. He is also co-producing it along with a few friends under his home banner Sunday Cinemas.

Hondisi Bareyari has cinematography by Shanthi Sagar H.G of Gultoo fame. Joe Costa is scoring the music.

Advertisement

Circling back to Bhavana Rao, she was last seen in Neel Nitin Mukesh-starrer Bypass Road, which was released in 2019. On the work front, she has signed a Hindi project as well. Speaking about the project, Bhavana stated that she doesn’t want to reveal much about it just yet. Notably, the actress has now entered the Hindi film industry through a web series.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here