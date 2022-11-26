Home » News » Movies » Bhediya Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Film Earns Rs 7.48 Cr, Fails to Beat Drishyam 2

Bhediya Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Film Earns Rs 7.48 Cr, Fails to Beat Drishyam 2

Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer performed below expectations on the opening day.

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 13:06 IST

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is giving tough competition to Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya.
Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has had a slow start at the box office. The film, which created a lot of buzz and opened to largely positive reviews, only managed to earn Rs 7.48 crore on the opening day. Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, has been facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2, which hit the theatres on November 18.

Despite running in cinemas for more than one week, Drishyam 2 continues to pull maximum crowds in theatres as it minted over Rs 7.87 crore on its eighth day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his official Twitter account. He wrote: “Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri Rs 7.48 cr. India biz." (sic)

Sharing Drishyam 2 box office earnings, Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam2 continues to dominate, remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Fri… Strong advance bookings should ensure double digits on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross Rs 125 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr. Total: Rs 112.53 cr. India biz." (sic)

Meanwhile, Bhediya is a story about a man named Bhaskar, played by Varun, who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. A slew of twists, turns, and laughs ensue as Bhaskar and his pals try to find answers.

A Maddock Films production, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

first published: November 26, 2022, 12:46 IST
last updated: November 26, 2022, 13:06 IST
