Bhediya Director Amar Kaushik Calls Varun Dhawan 'Most Passionate Actor'

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film named Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is a comedy adventure. In a recent interview, the director shared his experience of working with Varun and called him ‘most curious’. Kaushik even recalled how Varun used to call him daily regarding suggestions for their film. Not just this, but he even called the actor ‘most passionate’.

“Varun is the most curious guy I’ve ever met. Not just in the industry, but in my entire life. He is the first person to call me every morning. He will constantly ask questions about his character, like - ‘Can we do this, can we do that.’ He is the most enthusiastic person I’ve ever met. And he is the most passionate actor I’ve worked with, so far," Amar Kaushik told Pinkvilla.

The director also talked about his film and explained how he could not afford VFX to go wrong. He also mentioned that he always wanted the audience to believe in the character of his film and therefore he is satisfied with the VFX.

“We wanted to ensure that our Bhediya looks correct and couldn’t afford to go wrong with the VFX of the Bhediya. I wanted people to connect with the character and wanted them to believe that the Bhediya is a part of the jungle. The VFX team has tried to keep things close to reality and I am satisfied," he added.

Talking about Bhediya, the film has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and in Mumbai. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. The film marks Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Bhediya also unites producer Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur. It will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

