Bhediya First Reviews Say Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Film Is 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer'

The first reviews of Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, are out and they are largely positive. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a story about a man named Bhaskar, played by Varun, who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. A slew of twists, turns, and laughs ensue as Bhaskar and his pals try to find answers.

Varun is being praised for his “brilliant" and “earnest" performance in the film. Calling Bhediya “captivating," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again… Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale… An entertainer that’s meant for big screen viewing… Recommended!"

Another user tweeted, “Watched #Bhediya and I can’t remember the last time I laughed so much during a film. Entertaining, intriguing, fabulous comedy, class VFX, novel concept, imp message yet not preachy.

@Varun_dvn is in top form. @nowitsabhi and #DeepakDobriyal are hilarious." (sic) While a third user wrote, “Amar Kaushik does it again after Stree and Bala. He creates a spooky environment using the mythology surrounding warewolf. Varun Dhawan is top notch as shape shifting wolf. Kriti Sanon excels in dramedy."

A Maddock Films production, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D today, November 25.

