Home » News » Movies » Bhediya First Reviews Say Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Film Is 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer'

Bhediya First Reviews Say Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Film Is 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer'

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 09:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya hits theatres on November 25.
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya hits theatres on November 25.

The first reviews of Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, are out and they are largely positive. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a story about a man named Bhaskar, played by Varun, who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. A slew of twists, turns, and laughs ensue as Bhaskar and his pals try to find answers.

Varun is being praised for his “brilliant" and “earnest" performance in the film. Calling Bhediya “captivating," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again… Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale… An entertainer that’s meant for big screen viewing… Recommended!"

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Another user tweeted, “Watched #Bhediya and I can’t remember the last time I laughed so much during a film. Entertaining, intriguing, fabulous comedy, class VFX, novel concept, imp message yet not preachy.

@Varun_dvn is in top form. @nowitsabhi and #DeepakDobriyal are hilarious." (sic) While a third user wrote, “Amar Kaushik does it again after Stree and Bala. He creates a spooky environment using the mythology surrounding warewolf. Varun Dhawan is top notch as shape shifting wolf. Kriti Sanon excels in dramedy."

A Maddock Films production, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D today, November 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 09:07 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 09:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Body In Stylish Black Bikini While Asking Fans To Eat Carbs, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

In Pictures: A Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's Chic And Classy Apartment In Mumbai