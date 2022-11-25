Bhediya Full Movie Leaked Online; Varun Dhawan Film's HD Download Available on Torrent Sites

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film Bedhiya is the latest film to have been hit by piracy. The long-awaited werewolf drama was released on Friday and within a few hours, Bhediya’s HD versions leaked on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram and others, TimesNow reported. Bhediya was among the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is the third film in Dinesh Vijayan’s horror verse following Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree and Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which sees Varun's Bhaskar Sharma turn into a werewolf after being attacked by one is available on the torrent site. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

Speaking of the film’s plot, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is a folklore tale that takes us to the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, where Bhaskar Sharma (Varun), a budding contractor, has been tasked with carving a highway, right through the middle of the forest – which incidentally has social, religious and cultural significance for the locals. Despite warnings from the residents, Bhaskar, who has in tow with him, his cousin Guddu (Abhishek Banerjee) and friend Joe (Paalin Kabak), carries on with his plans, only to be bitten by a wolf on a full moon night. With this, comes the ‘kahani’ mein twist where he not only has to stop himself from shape-shifitng into a wolf which the locals call ‘vishaanu,’ but also make sure he doesn’t end up murdering people in the neighbouring areas.

Last week, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 too was leaked online on the day of release. Drishyam 2 leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram and others.

News18’s review for Bhediya reads, “Filmmaker Kaushik incorporates a lot of nice elements into the film. Throughout the film we have some laugh out loud hilarious bromance between Bhaskar, Guddu and Joe. The subtle romance between Bhaskar and Anika is sweet without being cloying, and part of the reason we root hard for him to overcome the curse. The other thing that works for the film is the VFX which is one of the best that you have seen in the recent times in Hindi cinema. The team aces the major transformation into a bhediya with finesse."

