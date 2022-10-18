Bhediya: Kriti Sanon Introduces Herself As Dr. Anika; Looks Mesmerising In First Look Poster

Piquing the excitement of fans, ahead of the trailer release of her much-anticipated film Bhediya, Kriti Sanon took to social media on Tuesday and unveiled her first look poster. Kriti introduced herself as Dr Anika in her new avatar for the movie. The actress looked mesmerizing and netizens are already loving her new look for the movie.

In the first look poster, Kriti is seen holding a huge injection. The actress who portrays a doctor in the film is seen staring right into the soul of her fans with her infectious gaze. Kriti’s fringes and her ear length wavy locks add another dimension her all new avatar. Wearing subtle make up, Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she experimented with light freckles on her face. The actress put on a nude lip shade, to round off her look.

Along with the poster, the Heropanti actress wrote, “Meet Dr. Anika!‍⚕️Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk!#Bhediya Trailer howling tomorrow!"

Check out her first-look poster here:

Fans are loving Kriti’s intriguing first look and they aren’t stopping from showering love on the actress. Several fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. “Wow what a look..Excited to watch ur new Avtar Wish u very best @kritisanon," wrote one fan. Another commented, “YOU LOOK FAB KRITI ." A third comment reads, “We are dying to meet you, this look is very different and interesting too. ❤️." Another fan commented, “New look is awesome kritzzz!!! ."

Earlier on Monday, makers unveiled first look poster of Bhediya. The trailer of the movie will be out on 19th October. The first look of the film is riveting as it has Varun (who has supernatural powers) at the centre of it.

The first look sees Varun flying on a dark moon night, as his body starts to glow. The actor is seen transforming into a Bhediya (wolf), and at the same time a howling wolf is seen in front of him. In the backdrop, we see the film’s other characters including Kriti Sanon who looks unrecognizable in a beanie hat and short hair.

Director, Amar Kaushik took to his Instagram handle to share the film’s first-look poster. Along with the poster, Amar also posted a note of thanks to all the cast and crew members of the film.

“अब होगा जंगल में कांड! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct," he wrote.

The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer marks director Amar Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Looks like Amar is all set to entertain everyone with a grand creature comedy in his latest outing. Talking about ‘Bhediya’ last year, Amar had said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible". This movie will be the third instalment of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy after Stree and Roohi.

For the unversed, Bhediya marks the second onscreen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The popular actors have earlier shared the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, in which they shared the screen with Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. ‘Bhediya’ also unites Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

Bhediya will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

