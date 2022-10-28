Bhediya Song Thumkeshwari: Shraddha Kapoor Steals The Show In Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Dance Number

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. While fans are waiting eagerly for the movie, the star duo launched a dance number on Friday, leaving everyone even more excited for the comedy adventure. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is titled ‘Thumkeshwari’. It is a peppy number that is also a treat to the eyes.

The song is a funky dance number that presents Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon flaunting some masala moves. While Kriti looks hottest in a bold red outfit, Varun is dapper as always in a bearded look. The hook step in which the Bawaal actor can be seen holding Kriti’s dupatta will surely remind you of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Jumme Ki.

However, what will surely catch your attention is Shraddha Kapoor’s cameo in the song. Looking like a desi diva, Shraddha is a sight to behold as she shakes a leg with Varun. Having earlier worked with director Amar Kaushik in Stree, we also wonder if there’s more to Shraddha’s glimpse!

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan said, “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track".

Kriti Sanon also added that shooting for the dance number was a memorable experience. “I had an absolute ball shooting for Thumkeshwari. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience," she shared.

Sachin-Jigar, composer of the song also added, “Thumkeshwari exudes the kind of fun and enjoyable vibe that Bhediya is all about. With an addictive tune, thumping beats and catchy lyrics, this is a song tailor made for the dance floors".

Talking about Bhediya, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. It presents the life of a boy (played by Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a Bhediya aka a wolf. However, to everyone’s surprise, he soon starts to behave like a wolf. Bhediya will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

