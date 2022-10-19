Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan's Film Is A Concoction Of Spider-Man, Twilight New Moon In Bollywood Land

The trailer of Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has been released. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media handles and dropped the trailer, raising excitement among all for this comedy adventure. “Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D," he wrote.

The trailer presents the life of a boy (played by Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a Bhediya aka a wolf. However, to everyone’s surprise, he soon starts to behave like a wolf. He howls, craves blood and flesh, and even goes after his friends to eat them. The trailer then introduces Kriti Sanon as a doctor, who is also left baffled after discovering Varun’s ailment. The trailer looks promising and also has elements of comedy and action in it. However, it will surely also remind you of Spider-Man of the Twilight Saga.

Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik says, “Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. Bhediya is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon".

Elaborating on the journey, producer Dinesh Vijan also adds, “Bhediya is Maddock’s attempt to deliver a world class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations. It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India’s first creature comedy".

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and in Mumbai. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. The film marks Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Bhediya also unites producer Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

Bhediya will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

