Bhediya: Varun Dhawan Howls Loud In New Poster But Reminds Netizens of Badlapur

While everyone has been waiting eagerly for Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, the actor has now raised excitement among all with a new poster. On Tuesday, Varun took to his social media handles and dropped a new poster of his upcoming movie. In the poster, he was seen howling loudly, flaunting his bearded look. He wore a black t-shirt and layered it with a shirt. In the background of the poster, a wolf’s face was also seen.

Sharing the poster, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Get ready to Howl out Loud with the Bhediya!" and reminded all that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow i.e on Wednesday.

Soon after the poster was shared, several fans reacted to it and hailed Varun for his ‘ferocious’ look. “OMG you have outdone yourself with Bhediya," one of the fans wrote along with fire emojis. “OHMYMY INTENSITY LEVEL," another comment read. Several social media users also shared it on Twitter and claimed that the poster looked very similar to Varun Dhawan’s 2015 movie Badlapur.

Earlier today, Kriti Sanon’s first-look poster from the movie as Dr Anika was also revealed. In the poster, the actress was seen holding an injection in her hand as she looked straight into the lens. “Meet Dr. Anika!‍⚕️Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk!#Bhediya Trailer howling tomorrow!" Kriti wrote while sharing her look poster.

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and in Mumbai. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. The film marks Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Bhediya also unites producer Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

Bhediya will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

