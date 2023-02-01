Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed will hit the theatres on March 24. Confirming the news through a tweet, Bhumi dropped a photo from the film’s shoot with Anubhav Sinha and actor Rajkummar Rao in the frame. “Presenting Bheed, a social drama, shedding light on the dichotomy and complexities through the toughest times our country faced! Releasing in cinemas on 24th March, 2023,” Bhumi wrote in the caption.

Bhumi, who was cast in Bheed in October last year, is seen alongside Anubhav, and a police uniform-clad Rajkummar in the photo. The three seem engrossed in a discussion related to the dialogues to be played out.

Advertisement

People in the comments section have wished the actress the best for the release and have displayed their excitement for the movie. Many are also eagerly awaiting popular TV actress Kritika Kamra's performance in the film.

Bheed, bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar, is a sociopolitical drama set in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced lockdowns. Fans are looking forward to the Bhumi-Rajkummar pairing, earlier seen together in Badhaai Do. There are some great expectations from Anubhav, as well, given his previous hard-hitting films like Mulk, Thappad, and Article 15.

This will be a busy year for Bhumi, who has five releases apart from Bheed lined up for 2023. There is buzz around her roles in Afwaa, The Ladykiller, Bhakshak, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Bhumi had earlier said that “with six films releasing this year, I'm putting it out in the universe that 2023 will be my year in cinema as an actor. Given the diversity of these films and the powerful women that I will essay in the film, I don't think I could push myself any further to showcase the variety of roles that I can play as an artiste."

Advertisement

Bhumi will kickstart 2023 with the release of Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah, which will also fear Nawazudding Siddiqui. Talking about the project, Mishra said, “Afwaah is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. I am glad that the release date is finally out and I am really looking forward to its release. The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen.”

Advertisement

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, and Rockey Raina in key roles

Read all the Latest Movies News here