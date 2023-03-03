The teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political thriller, Bheed has been released. The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, compares the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic to that of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

The teaser opens with shots of people sitting on roads, sleeping near railway tracks. A voiceover then introduces that this story is of the time which shook the nation. However, it then clarifies that is not a story about India and Pakistan’s partition but about the thousands of people who were left stranded in 2020 after state borders were sealed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao announced that the film will be releasing in theatres on March 24 this year. “Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha. #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023," he wrote.

Talking about the film, Anubhav Singh revealed why he decided to make the movie in black and white. “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country," he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Rajkummar Rao also added, “I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It’s a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Also, reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year."

