Bheemla Nayak: Posters Featuring Rana Daggubati Excite Fans

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is ready to thrill the audience. The film is releasing on February 25. Initially, the movie was being marketed solely as a Pawan Kalyan project. However, as the film’s release date approaches, a lot of posters featuring Rana Daggubati are making rounds on the Internet. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are also part of the project.

Fans can’t keep calm to see their favourite stars grace the big screens. The film is expected to have the spotlight on Pawan Kalyan.

The makers intend to kick off the promotional efforts on February 21 with a special event. The theatrical trailer is planned to be released on the same day.

Bheemla Nayak, directed by Saagar K Chandra, is based on a script by Trivikram Srinivas. It’s a remake of Sachy’s Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020. Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. In Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan reprises the role of Biju Menon, while Rana Daggubati will be reprising the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Nithya Menen portrays the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. And, Rana Daggubati’s love interest is played by Samyuktha Menon. Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a negative role in the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments has produced the film .S. Thaman has given the soundtrack for the film. Bheemla Nayak will be his second collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after Vakeel Saab.

As per reports, the film will stream on two OTT platforms - Disney+ Hotstar and Aha. It is being said that the film will stream on these platforms within 50 days of its release.

