Bheemla Nayak to Annavaram, Pawan Kalyan Films First Offered To Nandamuri Balakrishna

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has proven his acting mettle time and again with films like Simha and Legend. He has been in the film industry for more than three decades now, and he still has a massive fan following due to his noteworthy performances. Did you know Balakrishna has also rejected films in his career, which were later taken by another South star, Pawan Kalyan? Keep scrolling through this space to know about these movies.

Bheemla Nayak- Not many know this but initially, Bheemla Nayak directed by Sagar K Chandra was offered to Balakrishna. S Naga Vamsi, who manages the production house Sithara Entertainments, loved the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He held a special screening at Prasad labs in Chennai for Balakrishna, but he was not interested in taking up this movie. It was then that the writer of Bheemla Nayak, Trivikram Srinivas, decided to meet Pawan Kalyan for this remake. The Power Star, as Pawan Kalyan is popularly known, immediately gave his go-ahead to this remake.

Advertisement

Annavaram – This film, backed by Mega super Good Films and directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao, had Pawan in the lead role. Balayya, as Balakrishna is popularly called, was impressed with the storyline and wanted to do this movie. But he had to back out due to clashes in his date schedule.

Advertisement

Vakeel Saab- Vakeel Saab, a gripping courtroom drama, was a remake of the Hindi film Pink and carved a niche among the audience. There were reports that producers wanted to rope in Balakrishna for the lead role. But Balayya denied the offer and said that he is not suited for these kinds of characters.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu- One of the most anticipated films starring Pawan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was also initially slated to be made with Balakrishna as lead character. Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s director convinced Balayya to do this movie; but after facing rejection, he roped in Pawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here