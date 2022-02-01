Bheemla Nayak to RRR, Tollywood Flicks Set to Hit Theatres This Summer

Several Telugu filmmakers have declared the release dates for their forthcoming flicks. Some of the films scheduled for the summer of 2022 are RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Acharya, and F3. It appears like 2022 will be a year of blockbusters, with multiple pan-India films set to hit theatres.

These are not simply commercial flicks; they are larger-than-life productions that promise an out-of-this-world experience. Several Telugu films are poised to thrill you, ranging from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR to Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Let’s take a look at some biggies, now all prepped up to thrill the audience in 2022.

>RRR

Next in line is Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. RRR’s official Twitter handle shared a poster with the date of release. The movie will hit theatres on March 25.

>Bheemla Nayak

Makers of this flick, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, recently announced the movie’s release dates via Twitter. Their tweet reads that they are all set to release the movie on either February 25 or April 1, owing to the current situation.

>F3

The month of April is going to witness another “ultimate fun franchise" F3, which stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Mehreen Pirzada, Varun Tej and Tamannah Bhatia. This Sri Venkateswara Creations production has finally sealed the date. The movie will release on April 28 this year.

>Acharya

Following the announcement of the RRR official release date, Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Acharya release date has been zeroed in as well. The film is slated to be released on April 29th. Ram Charan, the film’s co-producer, also plays a key role in it. The creators had planned to release Acharya on April 1, but to prevent a clash with Ram Charan’s RRR, they pushed the date forward to April 29.

>Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the next entertainer starring Superstar Mahesh Babu, has been officially announced by the makers. The film will hit the cinema halls on May 12. The makers confirmed the film’s release date by releasing Mahesh Babu’s new poster in which he looked spectacular.

