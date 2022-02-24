Bheemla Nayak's New Action-Packed Trailer Causes a Stir Among Pawan Kalyan Fans

The eagerly awaited second trailer of Bheemla Nayak was released on Wednesday at its grand pre-release event, which was also graced by Telangana ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The new action-packed theatrical trailer had the fans celebrating the arrival of the movie. After catching the trailer, it can be said that the film has some high-octane action sequences.

Nithya Menen, the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan, is playing an important role. Rana Daggubati plays antagonist Daniel Shekar. The film stars Samyukta Menon opposite Rana. Apart from that, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and others are playing well-established supporting roles.

Garnering a huge response from the audience, the trailer has created remarkable records. Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences, while the theatrical trailer promises non-stop action in the movie.

Bheemla Nayak will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. However, the work on the Hindi dubbed version is yet to be completed. Following this, the makers have decided to release the Hindi version of the long-awaited film in theatres a week after the release of the Telugu version.

Directed by Sagar K Chandra, the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak have been penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Slated for the grand release on February 25, the film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment.

For the uninitiated, Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s blockbuster Malayalam movie titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake.

