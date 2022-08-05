Bheeshma to RX100, Films Vijay Deverakonda Declined to Do During his Career

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in the year 2011 and in his career span of over a decade, the actor has become one of the most prominent heroes of Indian cinema. His humongous fan following is known to all and he has also been awarded many awards for his acting. Who can forget the lover, Arjun Reddy?

While Vijay Deverakonda has been a part of many blockbuster films, he has also rejected some movies that later became hits. From Nithiin’s Bheeshma to iSmart Shankar, these films were rejected by Vijay. Let’s take a look at the films that were rejected by Vijay Deverakonda:

Hindi remake of Dear Comrade

Despite the stellar star cast including Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Dear Comrade failed to impress the masses. Filmmaker Karan Johar had taken the rights to the film even before its release. However, after seeing the result of the film, Vijay Deverakonda asked the filmmaker to not make the movie in Hindi.

Bheeshma

Nithiin-starrer Bheeshma was also rejected by Vijay Deverakonda. The film released in 2020 and was directed by Venky Kudumula. Bheeshma was a blockbuster. Director Venky has first reached out to Vijay Deverakonda for the film, but the actor had said no stating that he didn’t like the story.

Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster hit and had broken many records. Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to remake the film in Hindi and wanted to cast Vijay. However, the actor said no as he didn’t want to act in the remake of his movie.

iSmart Shankar

Puri Jagannadh had approached Vijay Deverakonda for iSmart Shankar. However, the actor said no. The film was released in 2019 with Ram Pothineni playing the lead role.

Koratala Siva movie

For one of his movies, Koratala Siva approached Vijay Deverakonda, but the actor said no. The report had created a buzz at that time.

Karan Johar’s Hindi film

Filmmaker Karan Johar wanted to do a Bollywood movie with Vijay Deverakonda. This was not the first time that Karan was approaching Vijay. Karan presented a great film to Vijay; however, the actor declined the opportunity.

RX100

Karthikeya-starrer RX100 was earlier offered to Vijay Deverakonda. Ajay Bhupathi made his directorial debut with the film. Vijay had said no to the film stating that RX100 was in the Arjun Reddy hangover.

Uppena

Uppena-starring Vaishnav Tej was directed by Buchi Babu. The film was earlier offered to Vijay Deverakonda. But the actor said no to the film.

Hero

Vijay Deverakonda started the shooting of Hero and stopped it in between. The film was shelved after Vijay’s NOTA flopped at the box office.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. He is making his Bollywood debut with the film and will be seen alongside Ananya Panday.

