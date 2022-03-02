Bhojpuri Actor Kajal Raghwani Reveals Her Marriage Plans in Q&A on Instagram

Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani is known for her performances in films such as Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, and Patna Se Pakistan. She also bagged the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016.

Recently, in a conversation with her fans on Instagram, Kajal answered all the queries of her followers and even revealed her marriage plans. During the Q&A session, she also said that she will copy and paste all the smileys posted by her fans in the comments section.

When asked about her marriage, she replied that she doesn’t intend to get married as of now. Kajal Raghwani was previously dating actor and dancer Khesari Lal Yadav but the couple separated owing to a series of conflicts.

Advertisement

The couple had also got involved in a verbal spat with Khesari accusing Kajal of cheating.

However, later Khesari Lal Yadav came live on social media and apologised to Kajal. Following this, the Kajal shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram account.

Kajal, most recently, appeared in the Bhojpuri song, E Chand Kahin Chup Ja, alongside actor Yash Kumar. The melodious song has been sung by Vijay Chauhan and Priyanka Singh, while its lyrics have been written by Rajesh Mishra. Kajal and Yash will also star in the upcoming Bhojpuri film Dandnayak and their fans are excited about it.

Here is the link to the song:

A month ago, the Bhojpuri song Pagal Banaibey became a blockbuster on YouTube crossing 305 million views. The song features Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, sharing sizzling chemistry on-screen and is part of the film Dabang Sarkar.

Advertisement

The song became an instant hit among the Bhojpuri audience with many praising the performance of Kajal Raghwani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.