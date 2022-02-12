Bhojpuri Actor Neha Malik Trolled for Picture in Short Dress in Winters

Bhojpuri actor Neha Malik is often the subject of discussion owing to her glamorous looks. She keeps her Instagram feed busy with her glamorous avatar. For the past few days, Neha has been creating a lot of Instagram reels, and fans have increased their activity on her profile.

However, one particular picture of hers has negatively caught the attention of people, and her comment section is flooded with obnoxious remarks. While some are praising her hotness, others are making fun of her.

In one of the two pictures shared by her, she is seen warming up her palms in a bonfire wearing a short designer dress. Seeing the picture, the Instagram users started mocking her for wearing such skimpy clothes in winter. In the picture, she is standing extremely close to the fire, but she is wearing summer clothes.

However, some of the fans praised her bold avatar, saying that she was hotter than the fire. In one photo, a user wrote, “I do not understand whether the fire is heating you or you are burning the fire". Another one wrote, “Now I’m confused, are you hot or are you fire itself?" The picture has more than 27,000 likes.

In the photos, Neha is wearing a leopard print dress which is low-neck. She captioned the picture as, “BTS during the shoot of #stepback song with @jazzyb".

She has also provided the link to her new song and asked people to like, share and subscribe.

