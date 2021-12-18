Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Best Singing Sensation Award

Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh has been awarded with the Best Singing Sensation of the Year title at the Universal India Awards 2021. She received this award from the famous choreographer and dance reality show judge Geeta Kapoor. Akshara looked very happy after receiving this honour.

The actress posted a video of her receiving this award on Instagram. Akshara captioned the video with a heartfelt thank-you note. Akshara said in the caption that she is feeling honoured and blessed on receiving this award. She added that more so because it touched Geeta Maa’s hands. Akshara added that she feels grateful towards the energies and powers that make her stand where she is today.

Addressing her parents Akshara wrote that the strength they give makes her cruise through all the ups and downs in life. She said that she loves them and wished that they were present there while she received this award. Akshara said that this award makes her more responsible towards her fans and the love they shower on her every day, every moment. She ended this heart touching caption with a “Thank You".

Both Geeta and Akshara can be seen looking very happy in this video. Akshara is of course very popular in Bhojpuri but now she is also creating a stir in Bollywood.

Akashara’s recent song Pani Pani that she did with Badshah has impressed the audience a lot. Her appearance has been appreciated by fans. Akshara’s individual songs have also become a part of million club recently. This is the reason that she has received the award.

