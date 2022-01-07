Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Wreaks Havoc In This Sizzling Dance Number

Bhojpuri singer and actor Ritesh Pandey is known for his singing in the industry. Actress Akshara Singh too is known for glamorous roles. Her beauty, singing and acting is a hot topic of discussion among her fans. Hence, the fans love to see them working together. Now, a video of this duo has created a storm on the internet.

The fans are going crazy over sizzling dance number Jab Sej Pe Karoge Pyar featuring Ritesh and Akshara.

The video of this song was uploaded around two months ago on the YouTube channel Bhojpuri Action ka Baap. The song has received more than 37 lakh views till now. Amazing romance can also be seen between the two actors in the song. The viewers really like the track and are appreciating the actors in the comment section.

One of the users commented, “Akshara is the cutest actress in the Bhojpuri cinema, her smile is so intoxicating". Another user wrote, “My favourite song". A third user said, “Super song". The actors are not just displaying amazing chemistry but are also showing some wonderful dance moves.

Talking about the look of both the actors in the video Akshara can be seen in a sexy white outfit while Ritesh is seen in black shirt and jeans. Akshara as usual is looking gorgeous. The actress’s bold moves are being liked by everyone. Looks like the chemistry between Akshara and Ritesh is the reason that viewers are watching the video multiple times.

Talking about the making of this music video, it has been sung by Ritesh along with Antara Singh. The video of this song is getting viral on social media.

