Bhojpuri Actress Blackmailed By Fake NCB Officers Kills Self

A 28-year-old Bhojpuri actress died by suicide in Mumbai after two imposters posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers allegedly attempted to extort Rs 20 lakh from her. The two accused impersonated themselves as NCB officials and harassed the actress to frame her in a drugs case. On Sunday, Mumbai Police arrested two people for impersonating NCB personnel and extorting money from others including the actress.

The actress went to a party with three of her friends at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on December 20. Two people impersonating themselves as NCB personnel raided there on the pretext that it was a rave party. The actress was demanded to pay Rs 40 lakh to avoid being framed in the drugs case. She paid Rs 20 lakh to the duo after collecting the money from all her friends and acquaintances. However, the two fraudsters harassed the actress for the rest of the amount.

Upset with the consequences, the actress died by suicide in her room. The police, who registered the case as a suspicious death, came to know about the extortion during the investigation. The actress was threatened at the party and police identified the two as money launderers. Police have arrested Suraj Mohan Pardeshi (38) and Parveen Raghunath Valimbe in the case.

The police said that the friends of the actress were also involved in the plan and they have also been arrested.

Responding to the actress’ suicide, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB had set up private armies to threaten Bollywood celebrities and artists with fake cases. “ In the case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the issue of links and threats by the NCB private forces had also come to light," Malik added.

