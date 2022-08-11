Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Feels ‘Blue-Tiful’. Fans Compare Her To Deepika Padukone

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa does not miss any opportunity to shell out major fashion goals for fans on social media. The Nazar star recently set the Internet ablaze with stunning photographs of herself vacationing in the Maldives. In the photos shared by her, Monalisa looked ravishing in a printed blue mini jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, paired with a classic pair of blue shades and hoop earrings. She rounded off her look by tying her hair in two braids.

The actress could be seen posing for the camera effortlessly as she enjoyed the scenic view of the blue ocean. In the pictures shared by her, Monalisa looked all things happy on her luxurious holiday to the Maldives. Along with posting a streak of photos from her vacay, Monalisa said, “Feeling confident and blue-tiful."

Monalisa’s outfit is undoubtedly a head turner. Loved the look? Well, so did her fans. Soon after Monalisa’s hot pictures surfaced on the Internet, hundreds of fans flooded the comment section to shower her with heaps of compliments. While one user wrote, “Looking like a damsel. I like this monokini simple and sober. I like this look.’ Another commented, “Are you joining in the Maldives? Your look is amazing. In fact, that pendant of yours looks like Bigg Boss eyes. Your looks are giving stiff competition to Deepika.’’

Check out Monalisa’s Instagram post below:

Recently, Monalisa’s dance number Muaai Dihala Rajaji, which was released back in 2014, crossed a whopping 46 million views on YouTube. The song is from the Pawan Singh-starrer Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein. Even after eight years of its release, the audience still cannot get over the chartbuster song.

