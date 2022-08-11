Bhojpuri Actress Nidhi Jha Shares a Delightful Video of Her Pehli Rasoi Ritual

Bhojpuri Actress Nidhi Jha tied the knot with Yash Kumar in a dreamy ceremony in May. The actress had shared pictures of all her wedding ceremonies on her official Instagram handle. Now one of her post-wedding ritual videos is currently going viral on social media. Nidhi has shared a delightful video of her pehli rasoi ritual on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Nidhi can be seen revelling with her family members. She can be seen collecting money from her family members after cooking for the first time in her in-law’s house. Nidhi’s husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law can be seen giving money to her for cooking a sumptuous meal.

In the end, Nidhi Jha goes to her father-in-law. The father-in-law not only gives her money but also blesses her. She touches his feet. The video shows that she is very happy with her in-laws and enjoys spending quality time with them.

Nidhi’s YouTube video has over 2.4 million views.

Pehli Rasoi is a traditional wedding ritual where the new bride cooks her first meal for her in-laws. It is a sign of new beginnings for the bride. It also marks the bride’s acceptance by her in-laws. She usually cooks a sweet dish in this ritual and gets tremendous love from her in-laws. The ritual is significant as it is always auspicious to begin a new journey on a sweet note.

Nidhi Jha mainly works in Hindi TV series and Bhojpuri films. She has worked in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Crime Petrol, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Beintehaa, and Savdhaan India. Along with TV series, she has also been part of many hit films including Gadar, Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Swarg, Gangster Dulhaniya, Crack Factor, Jai Hind, and many more.

