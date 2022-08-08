Bhojpuri Actress Priyanka Rewri Shares Photo With Co-Star Ritesh Pandey

Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey is in news these days for his latest web series Lanka Me Danka. It has been released on OTT platform Chaupal. Earlier, the trailer of the series was launched last week and it created a buzz among the viewers. Both Ritesh and Priyanka Rewri received a lot of appreciation. Now finally the series has been released on the OTT platform and it is getting a great response from the audiences.

On the occasion of the release of the web series Priyanka Rewari shared a few photos with Ritesh Pandey, in which their amazing chemistry can be noticed.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen in a beautiful maroon colour gown while Ritesh is looking handsome in a green kurta and blue denim. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen posing with her hand around the actor’s neck. The amazing chemistry between them is clearly visible. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Finally today Lanka Me Danka." Seeing the post fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful as always. My favourite on-screen couple." Another wrote, “Looking great." A third one wrote, “Today garda ho jai."

Now talking about the web series, Ritesh will be seen fighting against the education mafia. With this, his passion for Priyanka and building a school for her happiness will bring to the fore the depth of their love. Along with this, the series also stars Ayan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Divya Yadav, Rahul Mishra, Manish, Akash Anand, Piyush, Deepak, Priyanshu Singh, Sufiyan, Bablu Pandit, Amit, Priyanshi Pandey, Rakhi Jaiswal, J Neelam and Sanju Solanki in the lead roles.

