Bhojpuri Diva Komal Singh Stuns Fans With Sizzling Dance on Baraf Song

Bhojpuri diva Komal Singh celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and her followers, who loved her performances in songs like Tohar Smile Ho, Meetha Meetha Bol Ke and others, lined up to wish her on this occasion.

On her special day, Komal entertained fans with an Instagram reel dancing to her recently released song Baraf. She was joined by her friend Pratibha Sahu. Komal looked ravishingly gorgeous in a Yellow slit outfit.

Pratibha Sahu shared this reel on Instagram and tagged Komal writing birthday wishes in the caption. Pratibha wrote," Happiest birthday babes Had enjoyed it a lot". The Dadagiri actress was bang on with her expressions and danced in the reel. Komal perfectly coordinated the dance steps with her. The audience was left swooning over both the divas.

They formed a beeline in the comment section applauding the brilliant moves. They also wished Komal her birthday and dropped a lot of heart and fire emojis. A user wished Komal to achieve great heights in her career.

The reel has garnered more than 1 Lakh views since being posted. Komal’s dance and Baraf’s song received a lot of love equally.

Apart from this music video, Komal was recently seen in the song Palang Ke Palai for which Anand Pandey and Neha Raj provided their vocals. Abhiram Pandey has composed the music. Komal gave some glam fashion goals with her stunning ensemble. She always brings her A game on when the fashion sphere is concerned.

