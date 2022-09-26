Bhojpuri Singer Anjali Bharadwaj’s Maai Ke Aarti Utara Song Out; Watch it Here

Navratri celebrations have already started in full bloom. This auspicious festival, which commenced on September 26, will conclude on October 6 this year. With people enjoying this holy period with fun and fervour, the wave of joy has also spread in the Bhojpuri film industry. Several notable Bhojpuri singers like Khesari Lal Yadav, Shilpi Raj, Ritesh Pandey, and Ankush Raja have already released devotional Navratri songs, welcoming Goddess Durga.

Anjali Bhardwaj, who has hooked fans with her melodious voice, is no exception. The bhajan singer has recently released her new soundtrack Maai Ke Aarti Utara, featuring Bhojpuri actress Mahi Shrivastava.

The spiritual song has been dropped on YouTube by a channel named Worldwide Records Bhojpuri. The 4-minute 16-second track opens with a group of women walking with aarti plates in their hands. The idol of Goddess Durga can be seen carried by men, the deity’s face still not unveiled, wrapped in a cloth.

As the video progresses, users watch actress Mahi immersed in lighting diyas, and decorating the place of worship with flowers. She is surrounded by other women who also help her in enhancing the beauty of the place.

The feel-good melody with Anjali’s soothing voice has captivated users, evoking feelings of adoration and respect for the Goddess of Power - Durga. Devotees and music enthusiasts have showered praises on the lyrical in the comments.

While one user wrote, “What a beautiful welcome to mother Durga, such devotional songs should come in our Bhojpuri. Wishes to the whole group" another lauded Anjali’s singing skills and commented, “Soulful voice."

The lyrics of the Maai Ke Aarti Utara song have been penned down by Ashutosh Tiwari while the excellent music is composed by Priyanshu Singh, under the direction of Ravi Pandit.

Meanwhile, talking about Anjali Bhardwaj, the singer has blessed our ears with songs like bole Koyaliya, Lagela Nik Lagela, Shitali Maiya Dulari, and Jhuleli o Maiya Jhulei to list a few. With her song Maai Ke Aarti Utara, the entire Bhojpuri industry has been singing praises for the singer yet again.

