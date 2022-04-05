Bhojpuri Singer Gunjan Singh’s Latest Song Tohar Chal Kharab Ba Goes Viral

Bhojpuri actor-singer Gunjan Singh’s latest song Tohar Chal Kharab Ba has created a buzz on the internet. The dance number released recently has garnered around 50 lakh views on YouTube. The music video of the song features Bollywood actress Nivedita Chandel and Gunjan singh.

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj has also given voice for the song. Nivedita Chandel looks fabulous in western outfit and her fans are appreciating her dance moves.

The video has been released on the YouTube channel of IECL BHOJPURI. Anil Kabra has produced the music video while Jitu Bhojpuriya has directed it. The music of the song has been composed by Anuj Tiwari and Yadav Mukesh has penned the lyrics.

Before Tohar Chal Kharab Ba, Gunjan Singh had released a romantic song titled Barsat. It was written by Kundan Preet and the music was composed by Ashish Verma.

Gunjan Singh is also a popular actor in the Bhojpuri film industry and he has acted in many films including 9 MM Pistol, Balam Rangbaaz, Dil KI Baji, Gautam Govinda and Main Hoon Majnu Tera among others.

On the other hand, actress Nivedita Chandel made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Love Ke Funday. She has also featured in various singles, albums and TV commercials. The actress has also featured in the music albums of several hit songs like Yaara, Pyaar Ho Na Jaaye and Case Bari. She has also worked in hit music videos like Humen Tumse Pyar Kitna, Pagal Naa Karde, Tere Bina. She will soon be seen in Bollywood singer Toshi Sabri’s new Hindi sufi song Dilla Ther Jaa.

