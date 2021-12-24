Home » News » Movies » Bhojpuri Star Aamrapali Dubey Shares her Look From Saajan, Co-actor Pravesh Reacts

Aamrapali is going to play the wife of Nirahua's brother Pravesh Lal Yadav in their Bhojpuri film.
Aamrapali has back to back releases next year.

Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua are among the most loved pairs of the industry. However, Aamrapali is going to play the wife of Nirahua’s brother Pravesh Lal Yadav in their Bhojpuri film.

Aamrapali has also shared a picture of her new look on her Instagram handle. Both Aamrapali and Pravesh have been in the news lately for their upcoming film Saajan. They have been busy with its shoot. The Bhojpuri queen keeps sharing her pictures and reels from the sets of the film. Now she has shared her first look as Pravesh’s wife from this film. The picture also features the male lead. While Pravesh can be seen in desi style, Aamrapali is in the get up of a married woman.

The picture has received a lot of likes, and the fans have flooded the comments section. Reacting to the picture, Pravesh has written the film’s name Saajan. In the picture, Pravesh, all mesmerised, is looking at his reel-life wife.

On the work front, Aamrapali’s back to back releases. She will be seen with Dinesh Lal Yadav in the film Fasal and Aai Milan Ki Raat. The shooting for Fasal is over, while Aai Milan Ki Raat is on the floors.

The actor will also be seen in Doli Saja Ke Rakhna with Khesari Lal Yadav. Aamrapali has previously worked with Khesari and has entertained the fans.

