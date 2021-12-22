Bhojpuri Star Aamrapali Dubey Steals the Show With Her Expressions in Latest Insta Reel

Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has posted on her Instagram handle a reel wherein she has pulled off some amazing moves and expressions on Pawan Singh’s hit song Tumsa koi Pyaara. The video is now going viral on the platform as Aamrapali’s fans shower love on their favourite star in the comments section. In the reel, the actor is seen with Pravesh Lal Yadav, and the two are in traditional attire.

Aamrapali is currently busy shooting for Saajan, which also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav. The Bhojpuri queen, as she is sometimes referred to, has shared the video from the sets of the film. In the short clip, the two have shown amazing chemistry, just what their fans love about them.

Sharing the video with her co-star, Aamrapali wrote: “Rour chakkar chala kehu aur se?" Pravesh Lal Yadav has replied with a laughing emoji.

The video starts with Aamrapali singing in Bhojpuri. Pravesh then enters the frame and sings, “Tumsa na pyaara na koi masoom". The entire video is full of amazing expressions by both the actors. At least 84,000 people have already liked the video.

A fan commented, “Sach tumsa koi nahi sweetheart Aamrapali", another said, “Nice Aamrapali mam."

On the work front, Aamrapali has signed various projects for the upcoming year. Recently, the first poster of Love Vivah.com, starring Aamrapali and Pradeep Pandey, was unveiled.

Apart from this, Aamrapali is also shooting for the film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna with Khesari Lal Yadav. The actor will also be seen in the lead role with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua in Fasal and Aai Milan Ki Raat.

