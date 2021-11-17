Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Posts Bold Video in Sports Bra, Shorts; Trolls Target Her

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh remains very active on social media and shares regular updates about her life there. Fans love her beauty and simplicity. However, her most recent video appears to have upset her fans for no reason at all. In the video, the gorgeous actor showcases her bold looks in black shorts. Moments after she posted the video, online trolls went after her.

There were so many hate comments that the actor had to close her comments box. Besides the attire, Akshara is showing some bold moves on the song ayguldavlletova.

The video received more than one lakh likes within some hours of being posted. The actor was seen wearing a sports bra and shorts and it looks like Akshara made the video after the workout. In the caption of the post, she wrote: “She be tryna". She has also written, “goal-getter", adding, “Practice loving yourself just more every day".

One of the users said that she was not like this before and that he considered her very good. There were also some obnoxious comments because of which her comment section was closed.

As far as Akshara’s work is concerned, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT. While she could not stay in the show for a long time, she kept her point of view strongly. As a result of this, fans started calling her the lioness of Bhojpuri. Now, after returning from Bigg Boss, the actor is working on her music videos. Some of her songs were released on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Akshara is not just an actor but also a singer and her video songs get a lot of appreciation.

