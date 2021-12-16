Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Pulls off Bold Look to Perfection, But Trolls Target Her

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh shot to fame after she took part in Bigg Boss OTT. She keeps making headlines for the pictures and videos she posts on social media. The Bhojpuri star is once again in the news for the same reason. Akshara has posted on Instagram a picture, which is getting her a lot of attention. It’s the caption that makes the look in the picture even more powerful.

The second statement in the caption reads, “Don’t teach me how to live my life okay."

In the picture, the actor is seen wearing nude makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail. She is wearing a white jacket over what looks like a deep-neck top. Besides, she is wearing light pink lipstick. While some are praising her look, others are trolling her for showing too much skin.

After seeing her bold look, a user wrote, “Do you have any shame or not?" Another user wrote, “What exactly are your intentions?" Although she is being targetted for her attire, she has also garnered a lot of compliments for having pulled off such a bold look. Over 1.5 lakh people have liked her video.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the music video ‘Pani Pani’ with Khesari Lal Yadav. The audience loved Akshara’s hip-hop style. The video also featured the rapper Baadshah, who sang in Bhojpuri.

This video has garnered over 26 million views so far. Apart from this, Akshara will soon be seen in Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua’s film ‘Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap’. In this movie, Akshara will be seen in an important role along with Shruti Rao.

