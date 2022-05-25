Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav's Advice To Student Who Wrote His Song Lyrics In Exam

Days after reports of a class 11 student writing the lyrics of Bhojpuri acting and singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song in his examination, the singer has reacted.

Akhilesh Yadav, the class 11 student, wrote the lyrics of the song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola in his Hindi examination paper and also mentioned other details like how the song was trending at No 1 on YouTube and that Khesari Lal had a huge fan following. The answer sheet went viral. The incident took place at B.P.A.S. College in Bhore Prakhand of Gopalganj district

However, now Khesari Lal has a message for Akhilesh. In a tweet, the singer said that being irresponsible towards education this way is not ok. Addressing Akhilesh and all students in general, he said that studies and education are very important. “You all are the future of Bihar. Be responsible towards your studies, not careless. After that you can listen to songs, hum them or dance to their beats and I will love it".

While many users applauded Khesari Lal’s advice to the students in general of not neglecting their studies, many users were critical of the singer instead, believing that his songs were not up to a good standard and harmed children and society as a whole. They asked the singer to produce better songs.

Incidents of students obsessed with the entertainment industry having written weird answers on their answer sheets are growing more and more common. A few months ago, a student from West Bengal had written dialogue from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise in his answer paper. Last year, a student from West Champaran (Bettiah) wrote the name of his mother as Priyanka Chopra and his father as Sunny Deol.

