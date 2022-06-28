Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav's Latest Song Coca Cola Bolbam Already a Smash Hit

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav’s new song titled Coca-Cola Bolbam is out, and it’s making the world go crazy. Along with Khesari Lal Yadav, Shilpi Raj is seen in the music video, which has been set to tunes by Sarvind Malhar. Gannayak Film, which has 2.37 million subscribers on Youtube, has released the song on its channel.

The song appears to be dedicated to the Sawan month of Lord Shiva. The video starts and Shilpi is shown to be married to Khesari. The song then proceeds with the Kanwar Yatra. Have a look at the video.

In just one day, the music video has reached 2.5 million views with many comments. A subscriber wrote in the comment section, “Very nice song, Your voice has some magic and that’s why you are the king of millions of people’s hearts."

Another subscriber motivates Khesari Lal Yadav and writes “Keep it up bhaiya. Voice maestro Khesari Yadav is famous not only in India but worldwide."

A user wrote, “We are proud that we are living in Khesari’s era. We can feel the song without visual presentation. That’s the power of Khesari’s voice and of course great lyrics and composition."

Among the other songs of the actor-singer, Sofa Set Pe, Ja ja Jaan,Aaja Reel pe Dekhawatani, Tsunami and Unke dil me have become online sensations.

Khesari Lal Yadav also made his debut in Bigg Boss season 13 and after eviction, he said “I was not fit for the environment. I cannot use cuss words for the sake of temporary popularity."

