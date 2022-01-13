Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal's Old Launda Naach Video Goes Viral

An old video of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has taken the internet by storm. The video has garnered millions of views in which Khesari Lal Yadav, dressed like a woman, makes sensuous moves. The video shared on YouTube is getting viral. In this video he can be seen showing some amazing dance moves on the Bhojpuri song Man Kare Silwat Pe.

The video has been picturised featuring Khesari as a Launda Naach artist. Launda Naach, is a famous folk dance form in Bhojpuri speaking belt, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, in which men dress like women and dance at social gatherings.

The video is amazing to watch as Khesari Lal has also dressed up like a woman. This video of his has been uploaded on You Tube on a channel called Wave Music Bhojpuri. The video was originally released in 2017. From then till now it has received more than seven crore views. Talking about Khesari’s dance, he is performing on a stage in the get up of a woman. He is wearing a red Lehenga, Choli.

In the video it can be seen that the viewers sitting in front of him are also enjoying his performance a lot. Khesari’s performance in the song is worth all the appreciation. This song Man Kare Silwat pe is from Khesari’s film Ae Balma Bihar Wala in which actress Akshara Singh played the lead role with him.

On work front, Khesari is currently busy in the shooting of his upcoming music videos. Apart from this, he will also be seen with actress Amrapali Dubey in the film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. Earlier he was seen with her in the film Aashiqui. Recently a music video of Khesari called Do Ghoont was released and it became a big hit.

