Bhojpuri Star Megha Saha Raises Temperatures in Latest Pics; Fan Asks Her Out

Bhojpuri entertainer Megha Saha has taken the Internet by storm. The actor has starred in several Bhojpuri music videos. She has earned a reputation for flaunting her bold avatar on camera. Megha is an active user of social media, sharing pictures and videos, and updating the fans of her whereabouts.

Recently, she shared a slew of pictures of her having fun in a pub, that became a sensation on Instagram in an instant.

The picture showed the Bhojpuri entertainer in a sensuous avatar. She had sported a graphic black-coloured crop top, which was rolled till her midribs. She matched the tee with a pair of greyish-black denim.

It seemed that Megha was in some kind of a pub, where colourful lanterns hung from above. She looked appealing, turning her back, and tilting slightly to look straight at the camera. The star struck a pose with her hands on her hips, stealing the hearts of many.

In the following image, Megha posed in front of a mosaic painting. She leaned onto a blue-hued wall and gave an incredible expression. The star had minimalistic makeup and opted for a glossy shade of lipstick. Megha decided to keep her wavy hair open.

Megha’s perfect figure and striking expressions have made her a heartthrob of many. No sooner than her pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans have not stopped showering praises on her. While one user complimented the actor, calling her hot, another asked her out on a date without any hesitation.

Megha is a popular face in the Bhojpuri industry. She featured opposite Bhojpuri megastar Kesari Lal Yadav in the song, Cheating Girlfriend. Megha played the role of the girlfriend, who was cheating on her partner, in the song. She received a lot of appreciation for her spectacular screen presence in the music video.

The Bhojpuri star has also previously worked with Gunjan Singh. Apart from Cheating Girlfriend, she appeared in other music videos like Asli Generator and Rangbaaz Lavarwa. Megha with her on-point style game and dauntless expressions enjoys a wide fan following.

