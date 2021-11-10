Bhojpuri Star Nirahua Takes Akshara Singh and Shruti Rao On Rickshaw Ride

The film Nirahua Rickshawala turned out to be a gamechanger for Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. Needless to say that the film has a special place in his life and career. Recently, the actor turned back the clock and became a rickshawala once again. The pictures of Nirahua driving a rickshaw with actors Akshara Singh and Shruti Rao by his side are going viral.

Nirahua is currently shooting for his upcoming Bhojpuri film Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap in Prayagraj. Actor Sanjay Pandey will also be seen playing an important role. The picture of Nirahua driving a rickshaw has come from the sets of this film. The actor is seen giving a ride to Akshara Singh and Shruti Rao. And since the times have changed, Nirahua, this time, was seen driving an e-rickshaw.

According to reports, Sabka Baap Angutha Chaap is a story of an uneducated young man and the film is filled with action, romance and suspense. Not just that, reports also say that the film will force the audience to applaud and that Nirahua’s character will shock everyone.

Producer Pradeep Sharma believes that Sabka Baap Angutha Chaap film is going to be different from other Bhojpuri films. Whenever the film hits the theatres, the audience will not be able to stop themselves from watching it. Director Parag Patil said that the viewers can watch this film with their entire family. A lot of money is being spent on shooting in Prayagraj.

