Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee Explains Why Big Stars Don't Work With Her

Bhojpuri actress and fitness freak Rani Chatterjee often makes it to the headlines for her outspoken nature. Recently, the actress talked about why big stars of Bhojpuri films do not work with her. In an interview with News18, Rani Chatterjee opened up about the Pawan Singh-Khesari Lal Yadav controversy. She said that the Bhojpuri industry today has turned into an album industry and is divided into Singh and Yadav.

Having worked in the industry for around 20 years, the actress said that there was no such thing as racism. Many renowned stars like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Nirhua have worked in the industry. She blamed Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav for making the fans fight against each other.

she further said that she never faced any problem for being a Muslim and that people visit her house to eat sevaiyan and she goes to Ganesh Pujas to eat modaks. She revealed that she has been called fat and that’s why heroes don’t want to work with her.

She said that she is the director’s favourite, unlike the current trend in the industry of being the actor’s favourite. Rani spoke about a certain actor who said that a fellow actress has got married and delivered a kid, so get a new heroine.

She asked if the actor himself is married and has a child, should he play a father? She concluded the interview by citing Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogue, “Sada kutta kutta aur twada kutta Tommy".

