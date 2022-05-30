Bhojpuri Star Smriti Sinha Reacts To Link-Up Rumours With Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha, who has been linked with power star Pawan Kalyan in the past few weeks, has now reacted to the reports. In a recent interview, she spoke at length about all the link-up rumours. Smriti said that neither she nor Pawan was new to the industry, adding it wasn’t the first time when two people had worked together in back to back projects.

Pawan is currently in the process of getting divorced from his wife. Smriti further said that she knew that Pawan was a man of big heart and was full of character. They know each other as friends, and he is known to support people he accepts. It’s this quality that sets him apart from everyone else, she said.

Smriti added that his fandom is such that even if he sees someone properly, his fans make it news, and nothing can be done about it. What she and Pawan have is a friendship in which both of them have equal respect for each other. She has been his friend for a long time, and there was no substance in rumours about the romantic linkup.

Smriti further explained that they were both comfortable working together, which does not mean for the media to write or say anything. She requested everyone, including the fans, to not spread rumours that affect the two actors’ families. They are there to work with each other and their professional and personal lives should not be mixed, she said.

