Bhojpuri Stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritu Singh's Love Wala Dose is a Superhit Among Fans

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s new music video Love Wala Dose with actor Ritu Singh has gone viral on the internet. The song was re-released on World Wide Records Bhojpuri YouTube channel and has been viewed more than 7.5 lakh times. Khesari Lal Yadav and Alka Jha have sung the song, while Azad Singh had penned it. This party number is being shared everywhere by the fans of Khesari, and they are copying the dance moves of the Bhojpuri superstar.

As the video starts, Khesari is seen in a denim jacket and aviators, walking in a desi avatar. Ritu Singh, on the other hand, is seen in a sizzling red attire, striking amazing chemistry with the male lead.

The Love Wala Dose music video has been directed by Dev Pandey and bankrolled by Ramjit Jaiswal.

Fans are loving Ritu’s dance and expressions, and they have flooded the comment section with heart emojis. The song is also trending on YouTube.

The song was first released in September 2021, garnering about 4.1 million views in very little time.

Now it has been re-released on the YouTube channel of Worldwide Records Bhojpuri and entering the list of trendy songs in 2022.

The song was originally featured in Khesari and Ritu Singh’s film Baap Ji. Actors Ritu Singh, Kajal Raghavani, Manoj Tiger, Prakash and Rajbir were seen in pivotal roles in the film, which was directed by Dev Pandey produced under the banner of Govinda & Sagar Films Entertainment.

