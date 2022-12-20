Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Announces Release Date of Tabu Co-starrer With Gripping Poster, Video; Check Here

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping several BTS glimpses of his upcoming film Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has finally announced its release date. The Tabu co-starrer flick will be hitting the theatres on March 30, 2023, announced the Singham actor. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi.

Ajay took to Twitter to unveil gripping posters and videos of the film. He wrote, “One Chattan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023."

Advertisement

The makers of the film have called the Ajay Devgn directorial his “most-challenging, crazy, blistering film, the burning, fiery, action-drama, the most daring-film-to-date. It has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one-night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

They further describe Ajay’s character in the film: “Bholaa promises to be an adrenaline-thumping mega-offering, the saga of a man who is fearless, fighter on the outside, protector on the inside. In the film, Ajay is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough-ride. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter.

Speaking about the film’s star cast, Bholaa features Tabu opposite Ajay. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, Makrand Deshpande and others.

Advertisement

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Advertisement

The film, announced in July this year, is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial. The Ishq actor recently shared a video from the shoot of the film. In the clip, the actor was seen riding a two-wheeler as a mob gathered around him. Ajay beautifully described his feelings in the caption, saying, “It’s good when the mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love." He also added, “P.S: Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot." He also added a hashtag reading, “Sets of Bholaa."

Read all the Latest Movies News here