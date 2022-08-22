Bholaa Shankar To Donga Mogudu, Remakes Chiranjeevi Has Worked In

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar will hit the theatres on April 14 next year. Bholaa Shankar is a Telugu remake of Vedalam. The original version of Vedalam starred Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

The remake of this action entertainer is directed by Meher Ramesh. In the lead roles, apart from Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh will mark their presence. This gives an opportunity to know about the ever-expanding cinematic career of the megastar.

This is not the first time when Chiranjeevi has worked on a remake. Below is the list of the movies in which megastar worked:

The Godfather is a political and action-thriller. Helmed by Mohan Raja, it is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Lucifer, stars Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana. The movie will be released on October 5. It is the first such collaboration between Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi.

Khaidi No. 150 is a Telugu action drama film. Helmed by Vinayak VV, Khaidi No.150 stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, Mohammed Ali, and Raai Laxmi. The movie shows the plight of poor farmers. In the story, the protagonist was a wanted cold-blooded thief. The pathetic condition of farmers changed his heart and he seeks to help them.

Shankar Dada Zindabad is the remake of the Hindi movie, Lage Raho Munna Bhai. It was a comedy film directed by dancer Prabhu Deva. The movie starred Karishma Kotak and Chiranjeevi. The movie performed really well at the box office in the Hindi belt but was a disaster in Southern states.

Anji was the remake of the Hollywood movie Indiana Jones. Anji is a fantasy adventure movie directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. The film starred Chiranjeevi and Namrata Shirodkar while Tinnu Anand and Nagendra Babu played supporting roles.

Donga Mogudu revolves around the life of a rich and successful businessman yet an unhappy person. The reason is that he is harassed by his wife and his wife’s mother. It starred Chiranjeevi, Bhanupriya, Madhavi, and Raadhika.

