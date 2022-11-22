Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn Is Here With An Intriguing Story, Abhishek Bachchan Calls It 'Superb'

The teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa has been released. On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handles and dropped the teaser of his film. “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai," he wrote. The teaser begins with a visual of an orphanage in which a girl named Jyoti is informed that somebody will come to meet her tomorrow. While the girl then wonders who will be coming to meet her, the teaser then shares a glimpse of Ajay Devgn as a prisoner.

“No one knows who he is or where he comes from. And one who did know, isn’t alive to tell. They say, when he smears ash on himself, his enemies turn to ashes. If I tell you his name, you’ll fall at his feet," a background voice describes Ajay aka Bholaa.

Soon after the teaser was released, Abhishek Bachchan expressed excitement and called it ‘Superb’. Several other fans also reacted to the teaser. While some called it ‘zabardast’, others mentioned that it will surely be a blockbuster. “looks great 🔥 expecting another great performance from AD," one of the fans wrote.

Bholaa was announced in July this year and is said to be “high-octane, strongly-emotional drama". It is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi which was released in 2019. The film starred Karthi in the lead and revolved around a prisoner who helped cops when they were attacked by a gang of smugglers. Now, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will also feature Tabu in a key role.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are currently enjoying the success of Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is set seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young boy. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna). The film has so far collected Rs 76 crores.

