Bholaa Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn As Prisoner Teams Up With Tabu's Cop In High Octane Action-Drama; Watch

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, Ajay Devgn has finally unveiled the trailer of his much-anticipated film Bholaa. The movie’s trailer is all things interesting as it sees Ajay as a prisoner who joins hands with Tabu’s cop to eradicate crime and criminals.

The two-minute-thirty-three-second trailer sees Ajay Devgn as a prisoner whom Tabu’s cop is trying to release because of his good deeds. Later we see him taunting Tabu as cop for flaunting their powers. Later, we see Ajay saving kids and women from goons. He is seen going out of his way to save the innocent and the ones who are in trouble. Tabu, later joins hands with Ajay’s character as she deems him fit to be helping her. The trailer also chronicles some never-seen-before action sequences, with Ajay bashing up the goons to protect his loved ones. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Deepak Dobriyal’s eerie antagonist which is surely intriguing. Bholaa’s trailer is promising, and filled with powerful action sequences and dialogues, and makes for a masala entertainer.

Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, “Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi.#BholaaTrailerOutNow #BholaaInIMAX3D #BholaaOn30thMarchb#Tabu #VineetKumar @imsanjaimishra @raogajraj #DeepakDobriyal."

Previously, Ajay Devgn dropped a glimpse of Bholaa. The video posted on Ajay’s social media handle starts with a text in Hindi that reads, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan." Soon Ajay Devgn is heard introducing himself in the most kickass way. The heavily bearded Ajay looks intense in his Bholaa look. He has white tilak applied on his forehead. We can also see handcuffs near his face. The first look of Ajay is exciting. Sharing the video and posters with his fans, he wrote, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D." Have a look:

Earlier, it was reported that Ajay has approached Salman Khan for Bholaa 2. But the makers released a statement and rubbished the rumours. The statement read, “There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa."

Reportedly, Ajay will be making a three-part franchise of Bholaa. The report also suggests that the other parts will feature original stories, unlike Bholaa which is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi.

