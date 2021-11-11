Bhonsle Fame Santosh Juvekar to Act in Web Series Titled Dharavi Bank Next

Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar is all set to entertain the audience with a web series. The actor recently shared a post about his upcoming web series titled Dharavi Bank. Sharing a picture on his Instagram account, the actor wrote in the caption that now all the holidays were over and it was time to get to work. He further wrote: “Lights Camera Sound Action".

Dharavi Bank is going to be Juvekar’s second web series. He entered the OTT world with ‘Bhonsle’.

In ‘Bhonsle’, Juvekar shared the screen with Manoj Bajpayee. The actor, who spreads his magic on screen with his work, is also active on social media. He keeps sharing posts, including his workout videos. These posts also receive a lot of comments from his fans. His latest post has also received many comments. While one of the users wrote, “All the best sir", another said: “Awesome". A third user commented, “Very nice".

As far as Juvekar’s work is concerned, he was seen in ‘Hidden’, which was released on an OTT platform. He played the role of a police officer. The actor has played some strong roles in Marathi films like ‘Jhenda’, ‘Morya’, and ‘Ek Tara’.

His films were also very well received by the audience. Now as big actors head towards web series, Marathi artists are also doing the same.

And now the actor’s fans are curious about his role in Dharavi Bank.

