Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After Kiara Advani, Tabu Drops Her First Look in Spine-Chilling Teaser; Fans Are All Excited

A day after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers haunted the viewers by dropping a spine chilling teaser of Kiara Advani’s character Roohi, on Friday, they dropped an eerie video and revealed Tabu’s first look from the movie. Tabu, who will be doing a cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also shared the video and it will send a chill down your spine.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu shared the teaser from the much-anticipated horror comedy. As the clip starts it sees Tabu and a mirror in the backdrop. In the mirror, we see a door opening and soon after a ghostly figure appears with a scary laugh. We see a silhouette turning into a ghostly figure with curly hair, as Aami Je Tomar plays in the backdrop. The teaser sends chills down the spine and is adding to the excitement around the movie.

Taking to the captions, Tabu wrote, “A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between…#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they praised the teaser. While one fan wrote, “Excitedddd 😍," another said, “Outstanding."

Sikandar Kher too praised the trailer saying, “🙌⭐️⭐️❤️ as always looking forward to your work."

Earlier, the makers had dropped a spooky video of Kiara Advani from the horror-comedy, as they introduced her character Reet.

Kiara too, took to Instagram and dropped a teaser of her character in the film. As the video starts, it sees a zoom shot of Kiara’s eyes, as she is stunned by a spooky visual. And when we see the camera zooming out, we see the hand of a ghost as it grips her head. As the spooky visuals play on the screen, we hear the haunting ‘Aami Je Tomar’ voice from the first part of the movie.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Kiara said about her character, “Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet ♀️."

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmi. The filming had begun some years back, but it faced delay due to COVID. In fact, Kartik Aaryan had also contracted the virus while shooting for the film. It also stars Tabu. Rumours claimed that Akshay Kumar might make a cameo appearance, but it has not been officially confirmed. The film will hit the theatres on 20th May and will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhakaad.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.