Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Mints Rs 84.78 Cr, Eyes Rs 100 Cr Club

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to impress at the box office. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, has completed six days at the box office and is already inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has collected Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday, Day 6.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to spell magic… SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays… This one is not going to slow down soon… All set for ₹ 92 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr. Total: ₹ 84.78 cr. #India biz," Taran tweeted. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the film register Rs 100 crore collection this weekend.

While the film has done well, it has not managed to beat The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial registered a collection of Rs 19.05 cr on Day 6. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has beaten Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had collected Rs 6.21 cr on its sixth day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is tracking well for the second weekend as well. Trade analyst Atul Mohan told News18.com, “The movie is a hit, with box office collections on Monday and Tuesday projecting impressive numbers. Although it dropped a little as the week progressed, the movie is going to pick up over the weekend and project good box office numbers," he says. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could collect Rs 30 crore in the second weekend, given the current trends."

This weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 faces off two new releases — Anek and Top Gun: Maverick. While Anek is likely to draw in a niche audience, Top Gun: Maverick has already received positive reviews from the west and has the element of nostalgia riding in its benefit.

It is to see which of these movies perform the best at the box office this weekend. Which movie are you going to watch this weekend? Let us know by tweeting us at @News18Movies.

