Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore Today

Director Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark with each passing day. It’s continuing to maintain its magical run at the box office despite the new releases including Ayushmann Khurrana’s political drama Anek and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures for the film on Saturday, stating that it collected Rs 6.52 crore on its second Friday. He said that the film will cross the Rs 100-crore mark today. Its current total stands at Rs 98.57 crore.

He tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents… Expect bigger numbers over the weekend… Will hit 100 cr today [second Sat]… #KartikAaryan’s second film to hit century, after #SKTKS… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: Rs 98.57 cr. #India biz." (sic)

Earlier, it was also reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left behind Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Pandey and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the highest opening day grosser amongst all Bollywood films in 2022. Apart from this, it was also reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening day grosser, surpassing his 2020 release Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali film had collected Rs 12.40 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The film is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

