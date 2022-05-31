Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Film Proves Estimates 'Wrong', Mints Rs 125 Cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seems unstoppable at the box office. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, has proved all predictions and estimates ‘wrong’ with regard to its collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has recorded yet another impressive collection on Monday. This is the film’s second Monday at the box office.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is proving all calculations and estimations wrong… The [second] Mon numbers are an eye-opener… Crosses ₹ 125 cr, marches towards ₹ 150 cr… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr. Total: ₹ 128.24 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Speaking about the actor’s run at the box office, Adarsh said, “KARTIK AARYAN’S GOLDEN RUN… #KartikAaryan is going through the best phase professionally… #Kartik has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films, one after the other: #SKTKS, #LukaChuppi, #PatiPatniAurWoh, #Dhamaka [#OTT] and now, of course, the smash-hit #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Advertisement

“Barring #LoveAajKal2 - which also opened big - none of the projects had topmost names calling the shots… #KartikAaryan’s career choices have worked big time in his favour and one looks forward to the next lot of films," he added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has not only given Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad a run for its money but has also put up a good competition for the recently released Anek. Over the weekend, the horror comedy collected five times more than Anek. The latter stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and had opened to positive reviews.

While fans keep a close eye on the box office numbers, rumours did the rounds that Kartik has hiked up his fees after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Kartik has rubbished such rumours, in his own signature style.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the actor directly commented on the tweet that had the link to the news article reporting that he has had a fee hike. Adding some humour, he tweeted, “Promotion hua hai life mein/ Increment nahi 😂/ Baseless 🙏🏻"

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.