Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Emerges as The Biggest Bollywood Opener of 2022

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seems to have created a good impact on the audience. The film, which opted for a non-holiday release, and even clashed with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad, has emerged to be the biggest opener amongst Bollywood films in 2022.

Yes, you read that right. Despite the competition that it faced from Dhaakad, which boasted of high octane action sequences and Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has managed to collect a record opening day amount. On Friday, the film minted Rs. 14.11 crores. It has left behind Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, and turned out to be the highest opening day grosser amongst all Bollywood films. However, the Hindi dubbed versions of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have, obviously registered bigger opening day numbers.

Not only that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also emerged as Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening day grosser, leaving behind the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali film had collected Rs. 12.40 crores, despite Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s dynamics grabbing headlines, and the film releasing on Valentine’s Day.

This is a welcome relief for the Hindi film industry, which was facing a lot of questions because of the recent hysteria about South films. With the film getting good reviews, it is expected that it will continue its run over the weekend, and the first week as well. We have to wait and see if it is able to maintain its hold at the box office. We would also have to see if Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad would actually affect the film’s collection significantly.

News18’s review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 read, “Overall, the Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure. However, it would be great if we not get into comparison with its prequel, which we must not forget, was also an adaptation."

