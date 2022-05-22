Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns Rs 18.34 Cr On Day 2, Eyes Rs 55 Cr Over The Weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is getting a great response from the audience. The film which clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad has emerged as one of the biggest openers amongst Bollywood films in 2022.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 18.34 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. With this, the total collection of the film in two days is Rs 32.45 crore. The analyst also mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s movie is likely to earn around Rs 55 crore over its first weekend.

Advertisement

Earlier it was also reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left behind Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the highest opening day grosser amongst all Bollywood films post the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, it was also reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening day grosser, surpassing his 2020 release Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali film had collected Rs 12.40 crores.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The film is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Advertisement

News18’s review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 read, “Overall, the Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure. However, it would be great if we not get into comparison with its prequel, which we must not forget, was also an adaptation."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.